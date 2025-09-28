Left Menu

Marathwada's Rain Havoc: Evacuations and Deluge

More than 11,500 residents were evacuated in Maharashtra's Marathwada region due to heavy rainfall, with two fatalities reported. The intense weather led to dam overflows and inundation. Relief efforts are underway, spearheaded by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, with a red alert issued for further downpours.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chhatrapatisambhajinagar/Mumbai | Updated: 28-09-2025 20:52 IST | Created: 28-09-2025 20:52 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In Maharashtra's Marathwada region, relentless rainfall prompted the evacuation of over 11,500 individuals to safer areas. As precipitation inundated districts like Dharashiv and Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, authorities reported two fatalities linked to the extreme weather conditions.

The significant water inflows into the Jayakwadi dam pressured officials to initiate extensive relief measures. Despite widespread flooding in parts of Beed, Nanded, and Parbhani, transport in Mumbai experienced minimal disruption.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis is overseeing operations, coordinating with local administrations to manage the situation, as meteorologists forecast more severe weather. Meanwhile, political leaders are calling for discussions on improved disaster response strategies.

