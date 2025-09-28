Marathwada's Rain Havoc: Evacuations and Deluge

In Maharashtra's Marathwada region, relentless rainfall prompted the evacuation of over 11,500 individuals to safer areas. As precipitation inundated districts like Dharashiv and Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, authorities reported two fatalities linked to the extreme weather conditions.

The significant water inflows into the Jayakwadi dam pressured officials to initiate extensive relief measures. Despite widespread flooding in parts of Beed, Nanded, and Parbhani, transport in Mumbai experienced minimal disruption.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis is overseeing operations, coordinating with local administrations to manage the situation, as meteorologists forecast more severe weather. Meanwhile, political leaders are calling for discussions on improved disaster response strategies.

