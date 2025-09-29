Signature Global and WRI India Join Forces to Tackle Construction Pollution

In a significant move to curb construction-related air pollution, real estate giant Signature Global has teamed up with WRI India for a pioneering pilot study. The study aims to enhance dust mitigation efforts using data-driven approaches at Signature's new project, Daxin.

The initiative will utilize low-cost sensors to monitor the effectiveness of various dust control measures, providing valuable data for site-level decision-making. 'Through this partnership, we aim to demonstrate how data-driven approaches can make dust mitigation more effective and scalable,' said Co-founder and Vice Chairman, Lalit Kumar Aggarwal.

This collaboration builds on Signature Global's existing measures, such as air quality monitoring sensors, periodic sprinkling, and staff training. Based in Gurugram, the company is one of India's leading real estate developers, achieving over Rs 10,000 crore in sales last fiscal year, with a target of Rs 12,500 crore by 2025-26.

(With inputs from agencies.)