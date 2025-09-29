CPCB Cracks Down on Hazardous Waste Violations at Continental Petroleums

The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) has taken stern action against Continental Petroleums Limited's facility in Behror, Alwar due to poor management of hazardous waste and resulting contamination of groundwater. The Rajasthan State Pollution Control Board (RSPCB) has been instructed to enforce strict measures.

The directive follows an April 21 joint inspection with state authorities, which found the unit non-operational and in breach of significant regulations. Critical failures included a non-functional effluent treatment plant, open storage of hazardous waste, unsorted and unlabeled materials, and clogged stormwater drains. Further tests identified considerable contamination levels with oil and grease findings.

Despite warnings, a September 11 follow-up revealed ongoing violations. These included unauthorized transportation of waste, unapproved fuel usage, excess incinerator capacity, and failure to update environmental information boards. The CPCB has now ordered immediate cessation of specific operations unless compliance is achieved within the next month.

