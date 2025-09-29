Left Menu

CPCB Cracks Down on Hazardous Waste Violations at Continental Petroleums

The Central Pollution Control Board reprimanded Continental Petroleums Limited's unit in Alwar for hazardous waste mismanagement and groundwater contamination. After inspections revealed multiple violations, the CPCB ordered stringent actions and mandated compliance with environmental norms, including proper waste segregation and the use of approved fuels within 30 days.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-09-2025 17:39 IST | Created: 29-09-2025 17:39 IST
CPCB Cracks Down on Hazardous Waste Violations at Continental Petroleums
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) has taken stern action against Continental Petroleums Limited's facility in Behror, Alwar due to poor management of hazardous waste and resulting contamination of groundwater. The Rajasthan State Pollution Control Board (RSPCB) has been instructed to enforce strict measures.

The directive follows an April 21 joint inspection with state authorities, which found the unit non-operational and in breach of significant regulations. Critical failures included a non-functional effluent treatment plant, open storage of hazardous waste, unsorted and unlabeled materials, and clogged stormwater drains. Further tests identified considerable contamination levels with oil and grease findings.

Despite warnings, a September 11 follow-up revealed ongoing violations. These included unauthorized transportation of waste, unapproved fuel usage, excess incinerator capacity, and failure to update environmental information boards. The CPCB has now ordered immediate cessation of specific operations unless compliance is achieved within the next month.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bonbloc Technologies Set to Revolutionize with IPO Launch

Bonbloc Technologies Set to Revolutionize with IPO Launch

 India
2
Tata Power and VECV Join Forces to Drive EV Growth

Tata Power and VECV Join Forces to Drive EV Growth

 India
3
Tragedy in Grand Blanc: Church Shooting Shocks Community

Tragedy in Grand Blanc: Church Shooting Shocks Community

 Global
4
Hardik Pandya's Resilience: The Heartbeat of Team India's Success

Hardik Pandya's Resilience: The Heartbeat of Team India's Success

 United Arab Emirates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Agricultural commercialization in Africa leaves women behind despite market participation

Artificial intelligence driving billions in turnover for energy firms

Generative AI spurs sustainable competitiveness across manufacturing sectors

New framework redefines how AI augments or replaces human roles

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025