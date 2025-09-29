Left Menu

Himachal Pradesh's First 'Green DC Office'

The Bilaspur Deputy Commissioner's Office in Himachal Pradesh has implemented a rooftop solar power plant, achieving the state's first 'Green DC Office' status. The initiative, backed by NTPC, significantly reduces electricity bills and addresses prior low-voltage issues, promoting sustainable governance and aiding Himachal's green energy transition.

Updated: 29-09-2025 19:54 IST | Created: 29-09-2025 19:54 IST
The office of Bilaspur's Deputy Commissioner in Himachal Pradesh has become the pioneer of green governance, establishing the first 'Green DC Office' in the state. This achievement comes with the installation of a rooftop solar power plant, set up with assistance from the National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC) at a cost of Rs 70 lakhs.

By integrating two earlier off-grid installations, the office now boasts a total solar capacity of 130 kW. Solving past issues of erratic power supply, the Bilaspur complex now sets an environmental benchmark for government offices, as claimed by officials on Monday.

Earlier, the complex juggled multiple electricity bills, but the current single-meter system simplifies billing, reducing monthly expenses from Rs 90,000 or more, to just Rs 10,000. This aligns with Himachal's plan to become India's first 'Green Energy State' by 2026, emphasizing sustainable and cost-effective governance.

