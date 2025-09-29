Left Menu

Tragedy in Delhi: Mishap at Construction Site Claims Young Life

A five-year-old girl tragically died after an iron rod fell from an under-construction building in Delhi. The building owner and three labourers have been arrested. The accident occurred while the child was returning from a Durga temple, leading to a police case for negligence and causing death.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-09-2025 20:00 IST | Created: 29-09-2025 20:00 IST
Tragedy in Delhi: Mishap at Construction Site Claims Young Life
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A construction mishap in Delhi's Jagatpuri Extension claimed the life of a five-year-old girl, sparking a wave of grief and outrage. The incident occurred when an iron rod fell from an under-construction building, striking the child while she was returning from a nearby Durga temple.

Police have apprehended the building owner, Nathu Singh, along with three labourers in connection with the accident. Investigations revealed that the platform where the water tank was to be placed was not properly secured, causing the rod to dislodge. The child, who suffered severe head and eye injuries, succumbed while receiving treatment at GTB Hospital.

The authorities have halted construction at the site and seized the iron rod involved. The police have registered a case under various sections related to negligence and causing death. As further investigations continue, the tragic incident raises concerns over safety practices at construction sites.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Convicted Rapist and Murderer Absconds After Parole

Convicted Rapist and Murderer Absconds After Parole

 India
2
Centre Remains Open for Dialogue with Leh Apex Body and Kargil Democratic Alliance

Centre Remains Open for Dialogue with Leh Apex Body and Kargil Democratic Al...

 India
3
Utah Student Faces Capital Charges for High-Profile Political Assassination

Utah Student Faces Capital Charges for High-Profile Political Assassination

 Global
4
Uniting Business and Policy: The Inaugural India Business Forum

Uniting Business and Policy: The Inaugural India Business Forum

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Agricultural commercialization in Africa leaves women behind despite market participation

Artificial intelligence driving billions in turnover for energy firms

Generative AI spurs sustainable competitiveness across manufacturing sectors

New framework redefines how AI augments or replaces human roles

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025