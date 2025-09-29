Tragedy in Delhi: Mishap at Construction Site Claims Young Life

A construction mishap in Delhi's Jagatpuri Extension claimed the life of a five-year-old girl, sparking a wave of grief and outrage. The incident occurred when an iron rod fell from an under-construction building, striking the child while she was returning from a nearby Durga temple.

Police have apprehended the building owner, Nathu Singh, along with three labourers in connection with the accident. Investigations revealed that the platform where the water tank was to be placed was not properly secured, causing the rod to dislodge. The child, who suffered severe head and eye injuries, succumbed while receiving treatment at GTB Hospital.

The authorities have halted construction at the site and seized the iron rod involved. The police have registered a case under various sections related to negligence and causing death. As further investigations continue, the tragic incident raises concerns over safety practices at construction sites.

(With inputs from agencies.)