Tragic Lift Accident Claims Young Mechanic's Life

A tragic accident unfolded in Mumbai when a 20-year-old mechanic, Taleeb Khan, was fatally injured while repairing a lift in a high-rise building on Monday. The accident occurred on the 12th floor of Novelty Heights in Mahim.

The unfortunate incident took place when someone from a lower floor called the lift, unaware that it was undergoing maintenance work. This unexpected movement caused Khan to suffer a fatal head injury as he was dragged from the 12th floor to the second.

Following the incident, residents informed the police and fire brigade. Authorities have classified the incident as an accidental death and are currently investigating. Khan was hired for the job by the residential society through a maintenance company.