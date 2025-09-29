Left Menu

Tragic Lift Accident Claims Young Mechanic's Life

A young mechanic was killed while repairing a lift in a Mumbai high-rise. Summoned unexpectedly, the lift moved, causing him fatal injuries. Police registered a case of accidental death as investigations continue. The residential society had hired him through a maintenance company.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 29-09-2025 21:07 IST | Created: 29-09-2025 21:07 IST
A tragic accident unfolded in Mumbai when a 20-year-old mechanic, Taleeb Khan, was fatally injured while repairing a lift in a high-rise building on Monday. The accident occurred on the 12th floor of Novelty Heights in Mahim.

The unfortunate incident took place when someone from a lower floor called the lift, unaware that it was undergoing maintenance work. This unexpected movement caused Khan to suffer a fatal head injury as he was dragged from the 12th floor to the second.

Following the incident, residents informed the police and fire brigade. Authorities have classified the incident as an accidental death and are currently investigating. Khan was hired for the job by the residential society through a maintenance company.

