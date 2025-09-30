Left Menu

Dam of Controversy: The Role of GERD in Sudan's Floods

Ethiopia's Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD) is under scrutiny for allegedly contributing to recent floods in Sudan. While the dam is intended to boost Ethiopia's electricity generation, its mismanagement has sparked tension with Sudan and Egypt, who accuse Ethiopia of acting unilaterally and violating international agreements.

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Egypt

Amid rising waters in Sudan, Ethiopia's newly inaugurated dam, the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD), stands at the center of controversy. As Sudan grapples with floods, doubts have surfaced over the role GERD plays in these deluges.

Sudan issued a flood alert due to increased water levels along the Blue and White Nile, a situation exacerbated by excess water discharged from regional dams. Authorities warn the populace to stay prepared as floodwaters threaten agricultural lands and homes, even as experts predict a decrease in water levels soon.

As Africa's largest dam, GERD was meant to bolster Ethiopia's economy. However, critics accuse it of causing flooding in Sudan, citing operational issues with its turbines. Meanwhile, Ethiopia maintains that GERD mitigated what could have been a worse disaster. The dam, built without regional consensus, continues to strain diplomatic relations between Ethiopia, Sudan, and Egypt.

