Left Menu

Monsoon Fury: Extreme Weather Claims Over 1,500 Lives in India

The June to September monsoon season in India resulted in 1,528 fatalities, with states like Madhya Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, and Maharashtra suffering the most. Floods, lightning strikes, and rainfall surpluses highlight the severe impact of extreme weather events across various regions, exacerbated by historical variations and ongoing climate changes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-09-2025 19:41 IST | Created: 30-09-2025 19:41 IST
Monsoon Fury: Extreme Weather Claims Over 1,500 Lives in India
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

India faced a devastating monsoon season from June to September, culminating in 1,528 deaths nationwide, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). Hardest hit were Madhya Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, and Maharashtra, where a deadly combination of floods, lightning, and storms took a significant toll.

Floods and heavy rains accounted for 935 of total deaths, while lightning and thunderstorms claimed 570 lives. Madhya Pradesh reported the highest fatalities, with 153 deaths from floods and 135 due to lightning. Himachal Pradesh's 141 fatalities resulted mainly from flash floods and landslides.

The IMD pointed to active monsoon conditions, bolstered by frequent western disturbances, driving the above-normal rainfall, which varied sharply across regions. Central India saw a 15.1% surplus, and northwest India recorded its highest rain since 2001, impacting infrastructure and displacing communities.

TRENDING

1
Delhi's Alarming Surge in Economic Crimes: A 2023 Overview

Delhi's Alarming Surge in Economic Crimes: A 2023 Overview

 India
2
OPEC Denies Reports of Increased Oil Production

OPEC Denies Reports of Increased Oil Production

 Global
3
Heroic Rescue: Police Save Elderly Man from South Delhi Blaze

Heroic Rescue: Police Save Elderly Man from South Delhi Blaze

 India
4
Unveiling the Moon's Mysteries: Two Sides, Two Stories

Unveiling the Moon's Mysteries: Two Sides, Two Stories

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Monetary Tightening's Stress Test: How Interest Rates Reshape Bank Resilience

The Credit Paradox: Why Bank Loans Spur Scale, But Not Innovation, in India

Beyond Aspiration: The IMF's Blueprint for Durable Fiscal Rules That Markets Trust

AI for Energy Security: Study Compares LSTM and FFNN in Solar Grid Anomaly Detection

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025