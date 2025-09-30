Monsoon Fury: Extreme Weather Claims Over 1,500 Lives in India

India faced a devastating monsoon season from June to September, culminating in 1,528 deaths nationwide, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). Hardest hit were Madhya Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, and Maharashtra, where a deadly combination of floods, lightning, and storms took a significant toll.

Floods and heavy rains accounted for 935 of total deaths, while lightning and thunderstorms claimed 570 lives. Madhya Pradesh reported the highest fatalities, with 153 deaths from floods and 135 due to lightning. Himachal Pradesh's 141 fatalities resulted mainly from flash floods and landslides.

The IMD pointed to active monsoon conditions, bolstered by frequent western disturbances, driving the above-normal rainfall, which varied sharply across regions. Central India saw a 15.1% surplus, and northwest India recorded its highest rain since 2001, impacting infrastructure and displacing communities.