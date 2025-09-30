Monsoon Fury: Extreme Weather Claims Over 1,500 Lives in India
The June to September monsoon season in India resulted in 1,528 fatalities, with states like Madhya Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, and Maharashtra suffering the most. Floods, lightning strikes, and rainfall surpluses highlight the severe impact of extreme weather events across various regions, exacerbated by historical variations and ongoing climate changes.
- Country:
- India
India faced a devastating monsoon season from June to September, culminating in 1,528 deaths nationwide, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). Hardest hit were Madhya Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, and Maharashtra, where a deadly combination of floods, lightning, and storms took a significant toll.
Floods and heavy rains accounted for 935 of total deaths, while lightning and thunderstorms claimed 570 lives. Madhya Pradesh reported the highest fatalities, with 153 deaths from floods and 135 due to lightning. Himachal Pradesh's 141 fatalities resulted mainly from flash floods and landslides.
The IMD pointed to active monsoon conditions, bolstered by frequent western disturbances, driving the above-normal rainfall, which varied sharply across regions. Central India saw a 15.1% surplus, and northwest India recorded its highest rain since 2001, impacting infrastructure and displacing communities.
- READ MORE ON:
- monsoon
- India
- extreme weather
- floods
- lightning
- IMD
- deaths
- rainfall
- climate change
- disasters
ALSO READ
Tragic Snakebite Deaths Spark Protest in Dombivli
India likely to get above-normal rainfall, more than 115 per cent of long-period average of 75.4 mm, in October: IMD.
Rainfall of 1089.9 mm over east and northeast India this monsoon season was second lowest since 1901: IMD.
Impending Downpour: IMD Warns West Bengal of Heavy Rainfall
Most parts of India, barring some areas in northwest region, expected to receive above normal rainfall from October to December: IMD.