Arnold Schwarzenegger Joins Vatican's Green Crusade

Arnold Schwarzenegger visited the Vatican on Tuesday to support Pope Leo's call for global leaders to tackle climate change and transition from fossil fuels. The former California governor and actor commented on the role of Catholics worldwide in addressing environmental issues, drawing parallels to his iconic role as the Terminator.

Schwarzenegger, a Catholic and veteran climate advocate, expressed enthusiasm about the Catholic Church's involvement in environmental challenges. This came ahead of a three-day Vatican meeting centered on the 10th anniversary of a pivotal environmental document by the late Pope Francis, which endorsed the scientific stance on climate change.

The event, supported by environmental advocates and international leaders, aims to highlight the pressing need for global cooperation. Maina Talia from Tuvalu underscored climate change's immediate dangers, reflecting the urgency of unified action to protect vulnerable nations from escalating ecological threats.

