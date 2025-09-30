Left Menu

Arnold Schwarzenegger Joins Vatican's Green Crusade

Arnold Schwarzenegger supports the Vatican's climate change initiatives, joining Pope Leo in urging global leaders to reduce reliance on fossil fuels. Highlighting his environmental mission, Schwarzenegger emphasizes the powerful role 1.4 billion Catholics can play in combatting pollution at a critical Vatican meeting.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-09-2025 19:42 IST | Created: 30-09-2025 19:42 IST
Arnold Schwarzenegger Joins Vatican's Green Crusade
Arnold Schwarzenegger

Arnold Schwarzenegger visited the Vatican on Tuesday to support Pope Leo's call for global leaders to tackle climate change and transition from fossil fuels. The former California governor and actor commented on the role of Catholics worldwide in addressing environmental issues, drawing parallels to his iconic role as the Terminator.

Schwarzenegger, a Catholic and veteran climate advocate, expressed enthusiasm about the Catholic Church's involvement in environmental challenges. This came ahead of a three-day Vatican meeting centered on the 10th anniversary of a pivotal environmental document by the late Pope Francis, which endorsed the scientific stance on climate change.

The event, supported by environmental advocates and international leaders, aims to highlight the pressing need for global cooperation. Maina Talia from Tuvalu underscored climate change's immediate dangers, reflecting the urgency of unified action to protect vulnerable nations from escalating ecological threats.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Delhi's Alarming Surge in Economic Crimes: A 2023 Overview

Delhi's Alarming Surge in Economic Crimes: A 2023 Overview

 India
2
OPEC Denies Reports of Increased Oil Production

OPEC Denies Reports of Increased Oil Production

 Global
3
Heroic Rescue: Police Save Elderly Man from South Delhi Blaze

Heroic Rescue: Police Save Elderly Man from South Delhi Blaze

 India
4
Unveiling the Moon's Mysteries: Two Sides, Two Stories

Unveiling the Moon's Mysteries: Two Sides, Two Stories

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Monetary Tightening's Stress Test: How Interest Rates Reshape Bank Resilience

The Credit Paradox: Why Bank Loans Spur Scale, But Not Innovation, in India

Beyond Aspiration: The IMF's Blueprint for Durable Fiscal Rules That Markets Trust

AI for Energy Security: Study Compares LSTM and FFNN in Solar Grid Anomaly Detection

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025