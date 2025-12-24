The U.S. Coast Guard is finalizing preparations to seize a Venezuela-associated oil tanker that has been evading capture, as it seeks to enforce international law. The tanker, known as Bella 1, remains resistant to boarding efforts. Only specialized Maritime Security Response Teams have the capability to intercept vessels in such volatile situations.

In Asia, Myanmar's military government remains embroiled in conflict as it pushes forward with elections designed to restore civilian rule following the 2021 coup. The junta's election strategy, led by military chief Min Aung Hlaing, relies heavily on voter support for candidates favorable to the Tatmadaw, Myanmar's armed forces.

International tensions are further heightened as the EU, France, and Germany denounce the U.S. visa bans on several European individuals. The EU expresses a strong stance against what it perceives as unwarranted measures aimed at undermining European digital sovereignty, promising to take 'swift and decisive' action to protect its regulatory autonomy.

