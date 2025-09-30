Delhi Faces Traffic Turmoil as Heavy Rain Deluges City

Heavy rainfall hit Delhi on Tuesday, resulting in significant traffic disruptions and flooding across the city. Commuters faced severe delays due to waterlogged roads and low visibility, with vehicles stranded on key city routes.

The deluge brought relief from previous muggy weather but surpassed record rainfall averages, prompting the India Meteorological Department (IMD) to issue an 'orange alert', predicting further moderate to heavy rains accompanied by thunderstorms.

This extreme weather arrived shortly after the southwest monsoon's early withdrawal from Delhi, marking it as one of the earliest since 2002. As the city dealt with the aftermath, traffic advisories were issued, highlighting the chaos caused to daily commuters by the unanticipated downpour.

