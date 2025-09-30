Left Menu

Delhi Faces Traffic Turmoil as Heavy Rain Deluges City

Delhi experienced heavy rainfall, causing traffic jams, road inundations, and commuter disruptions. The city recorded rainfall significantly above average, leading to an orange alert warning. Despite relief from high temperatures, the rain resulted in severe waterlogging and traffic diversions, severely impacting daily activities in the capital.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-09-2025 20:22 IST | Created: 30-09-2025 20:22 IST
Delhi Faces Traffic Turmoil as Heavy Rain Deluges City
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Heavy rainfall hit Delhi on Tuesday, resulting in significant traffic disruptions and flooding across the city. Commuters faced severe delays due to waterlogged roads and low visibility, with vehicles stranded on key city routes.

The deluge brought relief from previous muggy weather but surpassed record rainfall averages, prompting the India Meteorological Department (IMD) to issue an 'orange alert', predicting further moderate to heavy rains accompanied by thunderstorms.

This extreme weather arrived shortly after the southwest monsoon's early withdrawal from Delhi, marking it as one of the earliest since 2002. As the city dealt with the aftermath, traffic advisories were issued, highlighting the chaos caused to daily commuters by the unanticipated downpour.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Delhi's Alarming Surge in Economic Crimes: A 2023 Overview

Delhi's Alarming Surge in Economic Crimes: A 2023 Overview

 India
2
OPEC Denies Reports of Increased Oil Production

OPEC Denies Reports of Increased Oil Production

 Global
3
Heroic Rescue: Police Save Elderly Man from South Delhi Blaze

Heroic Rescue: Police Save Elderly Man from South Delhi Blaze

 India
4
Unveiling the Moon's Mysteries: Two Sides, Two Stories

Unveiling the Moon's Mysteries: Two Sides, Two Stories

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Monetary Tightening's Stress Test: How Interest Rates Reshape Bank Resilience

The Credit Paradox: Why Bank Loans Spur Scale, But Not Innovation, in India

Beyond Aspiration: The IMF's Blueprint for Durable Fiscal Rules That Markets Trust

AI for Energy Security: Study Compares LSTM and FFNN in Solar Grid Anomaly Detection

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025