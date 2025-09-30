Plants' Genetic Borrowing: Revolutionizing Crop Resilience

Scientists at the University of Sheffield are exploring how plants use Lateral Gene Transfer (LGT) to borrow genes from other species, potentially transforming their adaptability to environmental shifts. The study, led by Dr. Luke Dunning, uses grasses to understand this accelerated evolutionary process.

Unlike traditional evolution via random mutations, LGT allows for rapid adaptation through direct gene acquisition. While common in bacteria, LGT's role in plants is newly explored, with significant implications for agriculture. The research hopes to inform the development of crops like wheat and maize to withstand climate challenges.

This GBP 950,000 project, funded by the Natural Environment Research Council, aims to answer how, how often, and where genetic exchanges occur within plant genomes, potentially ushering in a new era of resilient crops to stabilize food supplies in the face of climate change.

