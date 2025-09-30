Left Menu

Plants' Genetic Borrowing: Revolutionizing Crop Resilience

Researchers at the University of Sheffield are investigating Lateral Gene Transfer (LGT) in plants, which allows them to acquire genes from other species. This process accelerates adaptation to environmental changes compared to traditional evolution. The study could enhance crops like wheat and maize, making them more resilient to climatic challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 30-09-2025 20:34 IST | Created: 30-09-2025 20:34 IST
Scientists at the University of Sheffield are exploring how plants use Lateral Gene Transfer (LGT) to borrow genes from other species, potentially transforming their adaptability to environmental shifts. The study, led by Dr. Luke Dunning, uses grasses to understand this accelerated evolutionary process.

Unlike traditional evolution via random mutations, LGT allows for rapid adaptation through direct gene acquisition. While common in bacteria, LGT's role in plants is newly explored, with significant implications for agriculture. The research hopes to inform the development of crops like wheat and maize to withstand climate challenges.

This GBP 950,000 project, funded by the Natural Environment Research Council, aims to answer how, how often, and where genetic exchanges occur within plant genomes, potentially ushering in a new era of resilient crops to stabilize food supplies in the face of climate change.

(With inputs from agencies.)

