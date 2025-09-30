Left Menu

Chhattisgarh's Alarming Rankings in Accidental Deaths and Suicides: NCRB 2023 Report

The NCRB's 2023 report highlights Chhattisgarh's troubling statistics, ranking third in accidental deaths and fourth in suicides among Indian states. The state recorded 16,011 accidental deaths and 7,868 suicides in 2023, showcasing a slight decline from 2022. Lightning remains a significant cause of natural accidental deaths.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Raipur | Updated: 30-09-2025 21:39 IST | Created: 30-09-2025 21:39 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Chhattisgarh has been flagged in the latest National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) report, ranking third in accidental deaths and fourth in suicides among Indian states for the year 2023. The state recorded an alarming 16,011 accidental fatalities, trailing only Maharashtra and Haryana, and highlighting a concerning trend of safety and mental health issues.

Despite a 5.2% decrease from 2022, the numbers remain high, with 'other causes' such as spurious liquor consumption contributing significantly. Lightning alone accounted for 180 of the 230 deaths due to natural forces in Chhattisgarh, underscoring the danger posed by natural elements.

Meanwhile, Chhattisgarh also reported the fourth highest suicide rate nationwide. Although suicides decreased by 6.8% compared to 2022, the state's figures continue to exceed the national average significantly, emphasizing the need for enhanced preventive measures and mental health support.

(With inputs from agencies.)

