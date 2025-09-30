Breakthrough in Lab-Grown Eggs: A Step Closer to Infertility Solutions
Oregon scientists have progressed in creating lab-grown eggs using human skin cells, but chromosome abnormalities persist. Their work holds promise for infertility treatments and aiding same-sex couples, though practical use is potentially a decade away. The new method enables eggs to discard extra chromosomes for fertilization.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 30-09-2025 22:00 IST | Created: 30-09-2025 22:00 IST
- Country:
- United States
In a groundbreaking study, Oregon researchers have developed a method to create fertilizable eggs from human skin cells, advancing efforts to produce lab-grown eggs and sperm.
This innovative technique, while promising, encountered chromosomal abnormalities, suggesting further research, possibly spanning a decade, is needed before considering human trials.
The research, documented in Nature Communications, has mixed reactions from the scientific community but indicates significant progress towards aiding infertile individuals and same-sex couples in having genetically related children.
Advertisement