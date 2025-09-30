Left Menu

Breakthrough in Lab-Grown Eggs: A Step Closer to Infertility Solutions

Oregon scientists have progressed in creating lab-grown eggs using human skin cells, but chromosome abnormalities persist. Their work holds promise for infertility treatments and aiding same-sex couples, though practical use is potentially a decade away. The new method enables eggs to discard extra chromosomes for fertilization.

  • Country:
  • United States

In a groundbreaking study, Oregon researchers have developed a method to create fertilizable eggs from human skin cells, advancing efforts to produce lab-grown eggs and sperm.

This innovative technique, while promising, encountered chromosomal abnormalities, suggesting further research, possibly spanning a decade, is needed before considering human trials.

The research, documented in Nature Communications, has mixed reactions from the scientific community but indicates significant progress towards aiding infertile individuals and same-sex couples in having genetically related children.

