Mumbai's Property Market Soars with Record Registrations

In September, property registrations in Mumbai's municipal region saw a remarkable 32% rise, reaching 12,070 units amid robust festive demand, according to Knight Frank India.

Data from the Maharashtra government reveals that Mumbai city, under BMC jurisdiction, recorded a significant jump in property registrations compared to last year's 9,111 units in the same timeframe.

This surge in transactions is reflected in both the primary and secondary markets, with stamp duty collections climbing 47% year-on-year, largely fueled by residential sales, which represented 80% of the month's total registrations.

(With inputs from agencies.)