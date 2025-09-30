Left Menu

The Peril of Flying Rivers: Amazon's Existential Battle

Flying rivers, air currents carrying moisture from the Atlantic across South America, are being disrupted by deforestation, threatening the Amazon rainforest. This disruption could transform the rainforest into savanna, impacting wildlife, indigenous communities, and climate stability. Calls for preservation and regional cooperation are growing to safeguard the Amazon.

Bogota | Updated: 30-09-2025
The Peril of Flying Rivers: Amazon's Existential Battle
  • Colombia

Destruction of flying rivers, the invisible moisture conveyors from the Atlantic Ocean, is raising alarms across South America as they are crucial for sustaining the Amazon rainforest. Unchecked deforestation, particularly in Brazil, is imperiling these vital atmospheric circulations.

Deforestation threatens to push the Amazon into a savanna state, devastating wildlife and indigenous communities. The Amazon basin's rainfall, vital for ecosystems and economies, is experiencing unprecedented drought conditions, disrupting traditional ecological cycles and livelihoods reliant on predictable weather patterns.

Researchers urge an immediate halt to deforestation and call for large-scale restoration initiatives to avoid ecological collapse. Regional cooperation is essential, they argue, underscoring the interconnectedness of Amazonian countries in preserving this critical global ecosystem.

