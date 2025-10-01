Delhi Government Targets Market Aesthetics by Shifting Power Cables Underground
Delhi plans to shift overhead power cables underground to enhance aesthetics, initiating the next phase in marketplaces. The move, already started in residential areas, faces challenges, especially in crowded markets. The government has allocated significant funds for this ambitious project to reduce dangers and enhance the capital's visual appeal.
- Country:
- India
The Delhi government is embarking on an ambitious project to shift overhead power cables underground, targeting key marketplaces to improve aesthetics, officials revealed on Wednesday.
Initially launched in July by Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, the project focuses on residential areas in Shalimar Bagh and Janakpuri, with a budget of Rs 8 crore for completion within three months.
While the effort aims to tackle unsightly wire hazards, challenges loom large in bustling market areas and high footfall zones such as Chandni Chowk and Karol Bagh, making execution complex.
To navigate these challenges, the government plans to identify less congested markets for pilot execution, involving consultations with market associations to mitigate impact on traders.
The commitment to the project's success is evident with the allocation of Rs 100 crore in the 2025-26 budget, reflecting the pressing need to address dangling wires that often lead to accidents and property damage.
