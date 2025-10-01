Left Menu

Delhi Government Targets Market Aesthetics by Shifting Power Cables Underground

Delhi plans to shift overhead power cables underground to enhance aesthetics, initiating the next phase in marketplaces. The move, already started in residential areas, faces challenges, especially in crowded markets. The government has allocated significant funds for this ambitious project to reduce dangers and enhance the capital's visual appeal.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-10-2025 16:54 IST | Created: 01-10-2025 16:54 IST
Delhi Government Targets Market Aesthetics by Shifting Power Cables Underground
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi government is embarking on an ambitious project to shift overhead power cables underground, targeting key marketplaces to improve aesthetics, officials revealed on Wednesday.

Initially launched in July by Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, the project focuses on residential areas in Shalimar Bagh and Janakpuri, with a budget of Rs 8 crore for completion within three months.

While the effort aims to tackle unsightly wire hazards, challenges loom large in bustling market areas and high footfall zones such as Chandni Chowk and Karol Bagh, making execution complex.

To navigate these challenges, the government plans to identify less congested markets for pilot execution, involving consultations with market associations to mitigate impact on traders.

The commitment to the project's success is evident with the allocation of Rs 100 crore in the 2025-26 budget, reflecting the pressing need to address dangling wires that often lead to accidents and property damage.

TRENDING

1
Trump's Gaza Plan: A Stepping Stone or Stumbling Block for the Palestinian Authority?

Trump's Gaza Plan: A Stepping Stone or Stumbling Block for the Palestinian A...

 Global
2
BJP Takes Stand Against Spokesperson's Death Threats

BJP Takes Stand Against Spokesperson's Death Threats

 India
3
Stellar Market Debut: Jain Resource Recycling Surges Over 37%

Stellar Market Debut: Jain Resource Recycling Surges Over 37%

 India
4
Naftogaz Secures €300 Million for Winter Gas Amidst Production Challenges

Naftogaz Secures €300 Million for Winter Gas Amidst Production Challenges

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI integration proves crucial for digital supply chain transformation

Fintech alleviates financing barriers and spurs innovation for green development

Explainable AI bridges accuracy and accountability in combating deepfakes

WHO develops facility-based monitoring system to tackle rising burden of NCDs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025