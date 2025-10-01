Devastation in Cebu: A Nation in Shock after Historic Earthquake

Rescue teams in the Philippines are racing against time to find survivors amid debris in Cebu, following the country's deadliest earthquake in over a decade. The 6.9-magnitude quake has claimed at least 69 lives, with fears that the death toll may rise.

Buildings have crumbled and power is out across the island, causing widespread panic among residents. Despite ongoing aftershocks, authorities are establishing mobile kitchens and temporary power solutions for evacuees, while civil defense teams search for life beneath landslides.

The government has mobilized medical volunteers to assist overcrowded hospitals as they battle to treat 186 injured individuals. Meanwhile, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr has vowed swift assistance for affected communities, emphasizing the need for food, water, and heavy equipment.