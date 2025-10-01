Left Menu

Storm Alert: Depression Forming Over Bay of Bengal

A depression has formed over the Bay of Bengal, intensified from a low-pressure area near Andhra Pradesh. It is expected to intensify and cross Odisha and Andhra Pradesh coasts by October 3. The IMD forecasts thunderstorms with gusty winds due to a cyclonic circulation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 01-10-2025 18:56 IST | Created: 01-10-2025 18:56 IST
Storm Alert: Depression Forming Over Bay of Bengal
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A depression has developed over the Bay of Bengal, accentuated from a well-marked low-pressure area, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

On Wednesday, it was centered in the west-central Bay of Bengal near 15.8°N latitude and 86.5°E longitude. The system lies approximately 400 km east-southeast of Visakhapatnam and is forecast to intensify further.

The IMD anticipates it crossing Odisha and Andhra Pradesh coasts between Gopalpur and Paradip on October 3, amid potential severe weather. Thunderstorms with winds up to 50 km/h are predicted in specific districts under its influence.

TRENDING

1
Fabtech Technologies IPO Soars with Over 2x Subscription

Fabtech Technologies IPO Soars with Over 2x Subscription

 India
2
Maharashtra Scraps Bus Fare Hike Amidst Flood Crisis

Maharashtra Scraps Bus Fare Hike Amidst Flood Crisis

 India
3
ATM Heist in Delhi's Shahbad Dairy: Robbers Use Gas Welding Machine

ATM Heist in Delhi's Shahbad Dairy: Robbers Use Gas Welding Machine

 India
4
New Chinese Arsenal Challenges Taiwan's Asymmetric Defense

New Chinese Arsenal Challenges Taiwan's Asymmetric Defense

 Taiwan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI integration proves crucial for digital supply chain transformation

Fintech alleviates financing barriers and spurs innovation for green development

Explainable AI bridges accuracy and accountability in combating deepfakes

WHO develops facility-based monitoring system to tackle rising burden of NCDs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025