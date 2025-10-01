Storm Alert: Depression Forming Over Bay of Bengal
A depression has formed over the Bay of Bengal, intensified from a low-pressure area near Andhra Pradesh. It is expected to intensify and cross Odisha and Andhra Pradesh coasts by October 3. The IMD forecasts thunderstorms with gusty winds due to a cyclonic circulation.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 01-10-2025 18:56 IST | Created: 01-10-2025 18:56 IST
A depression has developed over the Bay of Bengal, accentuated from a well-marked low-pressure area, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).
On Wednesday, it was centered in the west-central Bay of Bengal near 15.8°N latitude and 86.5°E longitude. The system lies approximately 400 km east-southeast of Visakhapatnam and is forecast to intensify further.
The IMD anticipates it crossing Odisha and Andhra Pradesh coasts between Gopalpur and Paradip on October 3, amid potential severe weather. Thunderstorms with winds up to 50 km/h are predicted in specific districts under its influence.
