Delhi Gears Up for Circle Rate Overhaul: Public Input Invited
The Delhi government is set to revise the city's circle rates of land, inviting public suggestions to align rates with current market conditions. The revision seeks to enhance transparency and is expected to be completed within a couple of months, following public feedback and committee recommendations.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-10-2025 22:08 IST | Created: 01-10-2025 22:08 IST
- India
The Delhi government has initiated the process to revise circle rates of land, officials announced on Wednesday, seeking public suggestions. The last revision occurred in 2014.
A circular from the Delhi government's revenue secretary stated the aim is to align circle rates with market conditions, ensuring transparent property transactions. Public feedback is solicited within 15 days.
A committee established in June will provide a report for revising circle rates, aiming for completion in the coming months. The public can send suggestions via email, referencing previous rate notifications from 2008 and 2014.
(With inputs from agencies.)
