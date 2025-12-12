Rubics Group's Bold Move: Sponsorship of G.O.A.T. Lionel Messi Tour Signals Entry into Mumbai Real Estate

Rubics Group, known for its dynamic and innovative approach, is set to enter Mumbai's luxury real estate market under the brand Rubics Realty early next year. The announcement coincides with their sponsorship of the highly anticipated G.O.A.T. India Tour 2025, headlined by legendary footballer Lionel Messi.

This sponsorship aligns with the Rubics Group ethos, blending high-profile sport and elite cultural experiences, and reflects their commitment to redefining premium property markets. The tour begins on December 13 and promises fans a chance to meet the Argentine icon while experiencing memorable moments from his illustrious career.

According to Suhan Shetty, Managing Director of Rubics Group, the collaboration mirrors their ambition to create living spaces that embody sophistication and global appeal. Rubics Group aims to transform home-buying by offering more than just properties, presenting a lifestyle upgrade that resonates with their clientèle's desire for elegance.

(With inputs from agencies.)