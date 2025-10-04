Left Menu

Haryana CM launches 'Mhari Sadak' app to boost road repair, citizen participation

Once a complaint is filed, the concerned department will initiate repairs or strengthening work promptly, with time-bound monitoring to ensure accountability.The chief minister added that the governments vision is to create a New Haryana focused on continuous development and improved quality of life.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 04-10-2025 21:21 IST | Created: 04-10-2025 21:21 IST
Haryana CM launches 'Mhari Sadak' app to boost road repair, citizen participation
  • Country:
  • India

In a move to boost transparency and public involvement in infrastructure development, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Saturday launched the 'Mhari Sadak' mobile application.

Speaking at a state-level programme in Panchkula, the chief minister said the app would act as a bridge between citizens and the government to help build a stronger and more responsive road network across rural and urban areas.

''Roads pave the way for development, and the Haryana government is committed to ensuring quality road infrastructure,'' Saini said.

He said the app enables citizens to report road-related issues such as potholes, broken roads or waterlogging by uploading photographs along with the location. Once a complaint is filed, the concerned department will initiate repairs or strengthening work promptly, with time-bound monitoring to ensure accountability.

The chief minister added that the government's vision is to create a 'New Haryana' focused on continuous development and improved quality of life. ''Roads are the lifeline of any state. They not only connect people but also strengthen the economy,'' he said.

The app uses GIS-based technology to digitally map roads across the state and provide citizens with real-time updates on road conditions. Saini said this digital innovation would play a key role in improving service delivery and transparency.

Highlighting recent infrastructure efforts, Saini said the Regional Road Upgradation Project launched in Hisar on September 21 would be a milestone in building a 'Developed India, Developed Haryana'. Under the project, 4,227 roads covering 9,410 kilometres will be repaired and upgraded in the current financial year at a cost of Rs 4,827 crore.

Referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision, Saini said, "If the country is to gain momentum, roads must be strengthened. Roads are not just a means of travel; they are the arteries of the economy." He added that India has seen an infrastructure revolution in the past 11 years, with projects such as the Defence Corridor, Freight Corridor, Bharatmala, Sagarmala and PM GatiShakti enhancing connectivity across roadways, railways and airways.

Sharing Haryana's achievements, Saini said 43,703 kilometres of roads have been improved at a cost of Rs 28,651 crore over the past 11 years, while 2,417 kilometres of new roads have been constructed at a cost of Rs 2,534 crore.

In addition, 2,432 kilometres of rural roads have been built under the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY) at a cost of Rs 1,077 crore. Haryana has also received approval for 21 new national highways, of which 12 have been completed. During the same period, 1,719 kilometres of national highways were built in the state at a cost of Rs 28,582 crore.

He said citizen engagement and the use of digital tools will be vital in making the Mhari Sadak app a success. Training sessions will be conducted in schools, colleges and universities to promote its usage.

He also highlighted the government's focus on e-governance through the 'Haryana AI Mission', under which AI hubs will be set up in Gurugram and Panchkula. Over 50,000 youth will be trained in advanced technologies, he said.

Public Works (Buildings and Roads) Minister Ranbir Gangwa said the condition of roads reflects a state's development. The app allows citizens to upload road complaints with photographs, ensuring accountability from junior engineers to senior officials.

Once repairs are done, officials must upload photos of the completed work and notify the complainant. Gangwa said the initiative would not only improve road quality but also build trust between citizens and the administration.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Rajinder Gupta: AAP's Potential Pick for Punjab's Rajya Sabha Bypoll

Rajinder Gupta: AAP's Potential Pick for Punjab's Rajya Sabha Bypoll

 India
2
Supreme Court to Review Activist Sonam Wangchuk's Detention

Supreme Court to Review Activist Sonam Wangchuk's Detention

 India
3
Poland Scrambles Jets Amid Russia-Ukraine Conflict Escalation

Poland Scrambles Jets Amid Russia-Ukraine Conflict Escalation

 Global
4
Khalistani Terror Attack Chargesheet: 11 Accused, International Plotters in Focus

Khalistani Terror Attack Chargesheet: 11 Accused, International Plotters in ...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Energy storage can both stabilize and disrupt fully renewable power markets

Persistent gender stereotypes continue to block women’s path in technology

AI models like ChatGPT found to generate convincing falsehoods while aiding fact-checking

LLMs outperform traditional models in real-time cryptocurrency forecasting

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025