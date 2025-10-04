Outbreak of African Swine Fever Strikes Kumarakom Village

African Swine Fever has hit a farm in Kumarakom village, Kottayam, triggering urgent action from local authorities. The outbreak, of a highly contagious nature, has led the district to mark the surrounding area as disease-affected, enforcing a suspension on pork sales and pig movements.

The District Collector has declared a one-kilometre radius around the farm as a disease zone, with a 10-kilometre perimeter as a surveillance area. Measures include halting all pork-related activities in the area, according to an official statement released on Saturday.

Authorities are preparing to cull pigs in the affected vicinity following central government guidelines, and a rapid response team is being formed to manage the situation effectively.

