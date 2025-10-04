Left Menu

Outbreak of African Swine Fever Strikes Kumarakom Village

An African Swine Fever outbreak has emerged in Kumarakom village in Kottayam, prompting immediate containment measures. The affected farm area has been declared a disease zone, with strict bans on pig transport and pork sales. Authorities plan to cull nearby pigs and have assembled a rapid response team.

Kottayam | Updated: 04-10-2025 22:15 IST
African Swine Fever has hit a farm in Kumarakom village, Kottayam, triggering urgent action from local authorities. The outbreak, of a highly contagious nature, has led the district to mark the surrounding area as disease-affected, enforcing a suspension on pork sales and pig movements.

The District Collector has declared a one-kilometre radius around the farm as a disease zone, with a 10-kilometre perimeter as a surveillance area. Measures include halting all pork-related activities in the area, according to an official statement released on Saturday.

Authorities are preparing to cull pigs in the affected vicinity following central government guidelines, and a rapid response team is being formed to manage the situation effectively.

