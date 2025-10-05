Eco-Friendly Tableware Revolution: Transforming Waste to Wealth

The InnoPap lab at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee has unveiled a groundbreaking eco-friendly tableware made from wheat straw, in collaboration with Maharashtra-based Parason Machinery.

This solution addresses major environmental issues by turning wheat straw into biodegradable and compostable products, offering a sustainable alternative to plastics.

Professor Vibhor K Rastogi emphasized the conversion of crop residues into valuable, eco-friendly products, highlighting the potential of science to provide sustainable and economically viable solutions.

