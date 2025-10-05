Left Menu

Lone Wanderer: Young Lion 'Sheryaar' Explores the Wilds of Arignar Anna Zoological Park

A young lion named Sheryaar is exploring its surroundings at Arignar Anna Zoological Park near Chennai. Though initially reported missing, the park confirmed this behavior as normal for the developing lion. The park has implemented stringent safety and monitoring measures to keep track of Sheryaar's movements.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 05-10-2025 22:29 IST | Created: 05-10-2025 22:29 IST
Lone Wanderer: Young Lion 'Sheryaar' Explores the Wilds of Arignar Anna Zoological Park
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Arignar Anna Zoological Park, a prominent landmark near Chennai, recently addressed media reports about a supposedly missing young lion. The park clarified that 'Sheryaar', a five-year-old male lion, is not missing but naturally exploring the surroundings within the safari area.

Sheryaar, brought from Bannerghatta Biological Park in Bengaluru in 2023, was seen wandering as part of its normal behavior. In response to its unexpected nocturnal absence on October 3, park management deployed search teams and consulted with wildlife authorities, reinforcing safety measures and tracking the lion's movements with advanced surveillance equipment.

These measures include inspections by the Principal Chief Conservator of Forests and High Wildlife Warden, and installation of camera traps by the Advanced Institute for Wildlife Conservation. The perimeter of the Safari Zone remains secure, emphasizing that such exploration is typical for young lions, as they usually return to their shelters within days.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kranti Goud: Rising Star of Indian Women's Cricket

Kranti Goud: Rising Star of Indian Women's Cricket

 Sri Lanka
2
Election Commission to announce schedule for Bihar assembly polls today.

Election Commission to announce schedule for Bihar assembly polls today.

 India
3
Sydney Shooting: Unraveling Motive Behind 50 Shots Fired

Sydney Shooting: Unraveling Motive Behind 50 Shots Fired

 Australia
4
Sanae Takaichi: Japan's Historic Leap Towards a Female Leadership

Sanae Takaichi: Japan's Historic Leap Towards a Female Leadership

 Japan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sustainability at Stake: Why Policy Must Shift From First-Gen to Advanced Biofuels

Banks unprepared for climate shocks, ECB urges tougher supervision and swift policies

Informal Yet Essential: Why Half of Latin America’s Workforce Remains Unprotected

Beyond Vulnerability: How Women’s Leadership Shapes Effective Global Climate Response

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025