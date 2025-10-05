Lone Wanderer: Young Lion 'Sheryaar' Explores the Wilds of Arignar Anna Zoological Park

Arignar Anna Zoological Park, a prominent landmark near Chennai, recently addressed media reports about a supposedly missing young lion. The park clarified that 'Sheryaar', a five-year-old male lion, is not missing but naturally exploring the surroundings within the safari area.

Sheryaar, brought from Bannerghatta Biological Park in Bengaluru in 2023, was seen wandering as part of its normal behavior. In response to its unexpected nocturnal absence on October 3, park management deployed search teams and consulted with wildlife authorities, reinforcing safety measures and tracking the lion's movements with advanced surveillance equipment.

These measures include inspections by the Principal Chief Conservator of Forests and High Wildlife Warden, and installation of camera traps by the Advanced Institute for Wildlife Conservation. The perimeter of the Safari Zone remains secure, emphasizing that such exploration is typical for young lions, as they usually return to their shelters within days.

(With inputs from agencies.)