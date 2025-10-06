Left Menu

Rising Nile Waters Ignite Tensions Between Egypt and Ethiopia

Rising Nile waters have flooded homes in northern Egypt, intensifying tensions between Cairo and Addis Ababa over Ethiopia's new dam. The flooding has displaced thousands and sparked a dispute about the dam's impact, with Egypt accusing Ethiopia of reckless dam operation and Ethiopia denying the claims.

06-10-2025
Over the weekend, rising Nile waters inundated homes and fields in northern Egypt, forcing residents to evacuate by boat amid escalating tensions between Cairo and Addis Ababa. The conflict stems from Ethiopia's recently inaugurated Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam, which Egypt claims has exacerbated seasonal flooding.

In the Nile Delta village of Dalhamo, flooding has reached unprecedented levels, with some residents like fisherman Saied Gameel reporting severe property damage and loss. The late-season surge of water, originating from monsoon rains in Ethiopia, has led to significant destruction across Sudan and Egypt.

The Egyptian government has accused Ethiopia of unilaterally managing the dam's water releases, triggering a 'man-made, late flood.' Ethiopia denies these accusations, asserting that their regulated releases have minimized potential flooding impacts. The dam remains a point of contention, with Ethiopia considering it crucial for development while Egypt views it as a violation of vital water treaties.

