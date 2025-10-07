Daring Rescue as Car Plunges into Arabian Sea off Mumbai's Coastal Road
A car plunged into the Arabian Sea from the Coastal Road in Mumbai after breaking through the railing. The driver, suspected of being under alcohol influence, was rescued by Maharashtra Security Force personnel. The incident is under investigation by the Worli Police with a detailed probe underway.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 07-10-2025 15:05 IST | Created: 07-10-2025 15:05 IST
- Country:
- India
A car careened off the Coastal Road in Mumbai, crashing into the Arabian Sea late Monday night, according to police reports.
The driver, the vehicle's sole occupant, was swiftly rescued by the Maharashtra Security Force (MSF) staff, who reacted quickly to the emergency.
Police suspect alcohol involvement, and the driver's blood samples are being tested as part of the ongoing investigation. Fortunately, the driver only sustained minor injuries and is expected to recover fully.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Three members of a family drown in Arabian Sea in Maharashtra's Sindhudurg district during picnic; four others missing: Police.
Cyclone Shakhti churns up Arabian Sea off Gujarat coast
Cyclone Shakhti churns up Arabian Sea off Gujarat coast
UPDATE 1-Pakistan courts US with pitch for new Arabian sea port, FT reports
Tragic Picnic: Family's Day Out Turns Fatal in Arabian Sea