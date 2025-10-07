Left Menu

Daring Rescue as Car Plunges into Arabian Sea off Mumbai's Coastal Road

A car plunged into the Arabian Sea from the Coastal Road in Mumbai after breaking through the railing. The driver, suspected of being under alcohol influence, was rescued by Maharashtra Security Force personnel. The incident is under investigation by the Worli Police with a detailed probe underway.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 07-10-2025 15:05 IST | Created: 07-10-2025 15:05 IST
Daring Rescue as Car Plunges into Arabian Sea off Mumbai's Coastal Road
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A car careened off the Coastal Road in Mumbai, crashing into the Arabian Sea late Monday night, according to police reports.

The driver, the vehicle's sole occupant, was swiftly rescued by the Maharashtra Security Force (MSF) staff, who reacted quickly to the emergency.

Police suspect alcohol involvement, and the driver's blood samples are being tested as part of the ongoing investigation. Fortunately, the driver only sustained minor injuries and is expected to recover fully.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Chhattisgarh Celebrates Silver Jubilee: A New Era Unveiled

Chhattisgarh Celebrates Silver Jubilee: A New Era Unveiled

 India
2
Paving the Path for Sustainable Coal: CSR Framework in the Spotlight

Paving the Path for Sustainable Coal: CSR Framework in the Spotlight

 India
3
Euro Zone Bond Yields React as French PM Resigns Amid Political Turmoil

Euro Zone Bond Yields React as French PM Resigns Amid Political Turmoil

 Global
4
EU's Steel Safeguard Revamp to Bolster Domestic Industry

EU's Steel Safeguard Revamp to Bolster Domestic Industry

 Belgium

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ADB Report 2025: Asia’s Steady Growth Amid Global Slowdown and Digital Transition

Guided Growth: The Role of Navigation Tech in Transforming Modern Agriculture

Managing Water Levels to Transform Drained Peatlands into Long-Term Carbon Sinks

Smarter AI Models Cut Costs and Boost Precision in Molecular Simulation Research

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025