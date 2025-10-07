Daring Rescue as Car Plunges into Arabian Sea off Mumbai's Coastal Road

A car careened off the Coastal Road in Mumbai, crashing into the Arabian Sea late Monday night, according to police reports.

The driver, the vehicle's sole occupant, was swiftly rescued by the Maharashtra Security Force (MSF) staff, who reacted quickly to the emergency.

Police suspect alcohol involvement, and the driver's blood samples are being tested as part of the ongoing investigation. Fortunately, the driver only sustained minor injuries and is expected to recover fully.

(With inputs from agencies.)