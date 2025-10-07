Left Menu

Delhi to Develop 15 'Namo Vans' to Boost Green Cover

The Delhi government is transforming 15 areas into 'Namo Vans,' dense urban forests aimed at increasing green cover and reducing air pollution. Spearheaded by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa, this project includes additional Miyawaki forests, projected to serve as the city's natural lungs.

The Delhi government is set to transform 15 vacant land patches into dense urban forests known as 'Namo Vans,' to enhance the city's green cover and combat air pollution. This initiative, led by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa, aims to create much-needed green spaces.

The Namo Vans will cover over 177 acres and include two Miyawaki forests, resulting in 17 urban forests across Delhi. The project promises to transform areas within both the North and South Forest Divisions, from Sathbari to Sector 32 Rohini, enhancing the city's environmental sustainability.

Bids for the plantation tenders are being evaluated, with plantation slated to begin in November. The plan also includes naming a Miyawaki forest after Guru Tegh Bahadur, emphasizing the urgency and commitment towards making Delhi greener and reducing pollution.

