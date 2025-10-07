Delhi's Delayed Artificial Rain Trial: A Quest for Clear Skies

Delhi's ambitious artificial rain trial has been delayed once more, as the city awaits clearer skies. Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa and officials inspected an aircraft in Meerut, waiting to launch the trial under favorable weather conditions.

The initiative, in collaboration with IIT Kanpur, aims to assess cloud-seeding's effectiveness in dispersing pollutants and reducing smog, particularly during winter months. Disruptions due to unexpected rainfall have postponed the trial, although preparations continue to ensure scientific accuracy.

The delayed trial reflects ongoing challenges in orchestrating the cloud-seeding project, a critical step towards addressing Delhi's severe air pollution. As experts work to find the right weather window, the trial's success could pave the way for future experiments in air quality improvement.

