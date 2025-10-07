Left Menu

Delhi's Delayed Artificial Rain Trial: A Quest for Clear Skies

Delhi's first artificial rain trial has been postponed due to unexpected weather conditions. The project, led by Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa and in collaboration with IIT Kanpur, aims to explore cloud-seeding as a method to combat air pollution. The trial awaits optimal weather conditions for accurate results.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-10-2025 18:42 IST | Created: 07-10-2025 18:42 IST
Delhi's Delayed Artificial Rain Trial: A Quest for Clear Skies
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi's ambitious artificial rain trial has been delayed once more, as the city awaits clearer skies. Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa and officials inspected an aircraft in Meerut, waiting to launch the trial under favorable weather conditions.

The initiative, in collaboration with IIT Kanpur, aims to assess cloud-seeding's effectiveness in dispersing pollutants and reducing smog, particularly during winter months. Disruptions due to unexpected rainfall have postponed the trial, although preparations continue to ensure scientific accuracy.

The delayed trial reflects ongoing challenges in orchestrating the cloud-seeding project, a critical step towards addressing Delhi's severe air pollution. As experts work to find the right weather window, the trial's success could pave the way for future experiments in air quality improvement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragic Landslide Claims Lives in Himachal Pradesh

Tragic Landslide Claims Lives in Himachal Pradesh

 India
2
Markets Teeter Amid Political and Economic Crossroads

Markets Teeter Amid Political and Economic Crossroads

 Global
3
YSRCP's Bold Stand Against Medical College Privatization

YSRCP's Bold Stand Against Medical College Privatization

 India
4
Vande Bharat Express to Connect Khajuraho and Varanasi

Vande Bharat Express to Connect Khajuraho and Varanasi

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ADB Report 2025: Asia’s Steady Growth Amid Global Slowdown and Digital Transition

Guided Growth: The Role of Navigation Tech in Transforming Modern Agriculture

Managing Water Levels to Transform Drained Peatlands into Long-Term Carbon Sinks

Smarter AI Models Cut Costs and Boost Precision in Molecular Simulation Research

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025