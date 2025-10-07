Tragedy in the Hills: North Bengal's Deadly Landslides and Floods
The death toll from severe landslides and floods in northern West Bengal has climbed to 32 as rescue operations continue in challenging terrains. The disaster, which struck on October 5, has left many areas isolated, affecting residents and tourists alike, with significant damage to transportation routes.
In northern West Bengal, the death toll from catastrophic landslides and floods has risen to 32, with search and rescue efforts ongoing as several individuals remain unaccounted for. These operations face challenging terrains, according to North Bengal Development Minister Udayan Guha.
Tragic reports reveal that among the deceased are individuals from Nepal and Bhutan, highlighting the widespread impact of the disaster. Heavy rains in early October unleashed massive landslides in the Darjeeling hills, along with flooding in the Dooars region.
Efforts to reach stranded tourists are underway amid impassable routes. Restoration is focused on NH-55, the crucial link between Siliguri and Darjeeling, but many areas remain blocked by debris and mudslides.
With inputs from agencies.
