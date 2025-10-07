Left Menu

Haryana's Strides in Crop Residue Management: A Model for Environmental Sustainability

Haryana achieved a 95% reduction in paddy residue burning, thanks to enhanced monitoring and farmer engagement. The state has implemented effective strategies such as appointing nodal officers, deploying CRM machinery, and partnering with IOCL’s ethanol plant. A holistic approach continues to drive progress in environmental management.

In a significant stride towards environmental sustainability, Haryana has managed to slash its active fire locations related to paddy crop residue burning by an impressive 95% compared to the previous year. As revealed in a high-level review meeting chaired by Chief Secretary Anurag Rastogi, the state reported only seven incidents this year compared to 150 last year.

The success story hinges on Haryana's comprehensive monitoring system, with over 9,000 nodal officers assigned to oversee compliance across various districts. These officers, equipped with a new mobile application, supervise farmers and monitor residue management practices closely. Effective implementation of Crop Residue Management (CRM) machinery and collaboration with Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) for ethanol production are key components of this initiative.

The state administration remains vigilant, adhering to a zero-tolerance policy against stubble burning. By combining technology, strict enforcement, and innovative solutions, Haryana sets a benchmark in agricultural environmental management, aiming to ensure clean air and a sustainable farming future.

