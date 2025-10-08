Surviving the Blizzard: Rescue on Everest's Tibetan Slopes

Hundreds of hikers stranded on Mount Everest's Tibetan slopes have been brought to safety following a deadly blizzard that began on Saturday, local officials confirmed on Tuesday. Initial reports indicated at least one fatality among the hikers.

The local government of Dingri County, located in Xigaze City in southwest Tibet Autonomous Region, stated that all 580 hikers and more than 300 accompanying personnel, including local guides and yak herders, have reached safety in Qudeng Township and nearby areas. There, local staff are organizing orderly return journeys, according to state-run Xinhua news agency.

Emergency teams were mobilized to provide assistance, delivering food, medicine, heating, and oxygen supplies to about a dozen hikers, facilitating their safe evacuation. Meanwhile, Dingri County announced the temporary closure of several scenic areas, including China's Qomolangma, due to the heavy snowfall. Celebrations during China's ongoing National Day and Mid-Autumn Festival have attracted thousands of tourists, exacerbating the need for swift rescue operations.

