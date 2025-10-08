Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes in Himachal: Landslide Claims Multiple Lives

A devastating landslide in Himachal Pradesh's Bilaspur district led to the tragic death of at least 15 bus passengers. With continuous rains destabilizing mountain slopes, rescue operations are underway as hopes dim for those still trapped. The incident highlights concerns over the region's development and environmental vulnerability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 08-10-2025 03:30 IST | Created: 08-10-2025 03:30 IST
A massive landslide struck a private bus in Himachal Pradesh's Bilaspur district, resulting in at least 15 passengers losing their lives. The tragic incident took place in the Bhalughat area near Berthin as heavy rains triggered the landslide.

Rescue operations continue as officials fear more people, including children, remain trapped under debris. The Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri arrived at the scene to oversee the efforts.

Amid expressions of condolence from national leaders, questions arise over the sustainability of current development models in the ecologically sensitive region.

