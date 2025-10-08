Tragedy Strikes in Himachal: Landslide Claims Multiple Lives

A massive landslide struck a private bus in Himachal Pradesh's Bilaspur district, resulting in at least 15 passengers losing their lives. The tragic incident took place in the Bhalughat area near Berthin as heavy rains triggered the landslide.

Rescue operations continue as officials fear more people, including children, remain trapped under debris. The Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri arrived at the scene to oversee the efforts.

Amid expressions of condolence from national leaders, questions arise over the sustainability of current development models in the ecologically sensitive region.

(With inputs from agencies.)