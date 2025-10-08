Pioneers of Metal–Organic Frameworks: Nobel Prize Winners of 2025

In a significant advancement for the field of chemistry, scientists Susumu Kitagawa, Richard Robson, and Omar Yaghi have been honored with the 2025 Nobel Prize in Chemistry.

The trio has been recognized for their pioneering development of metal–organic frameworks, a breakthrough that has far-reaching implications in science.

The Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences, which administers the award, has bestowed upon them not only global fame but also a monetary prize of 11 million Swedish crowns, equivalent to approximately $1.2 million.

