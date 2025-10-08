Left Menu

Pioneers of Metal–Organic Frameworks: Nobel Prize Winners of 2025

Scientists Susumu Kitagawa, Richard Robson, and Omar Yaghi received the 2025 Nobel Prize in Chemistry for their groundbreaking work on metal–organic frameworks. The prestigious award, given by the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences, also includes a financial prize of 11 million Swedish crowns.

In a significant advancement for the field of chemistry, scientists Susumu Kitagawa, Richard Robson, and Omar Yaghi have been honored with the 2025 Nobel Prize in Chemistry.

The trio has been recognized for their pioneering development of metal–organic frameworks, a breakthrough that has far-reaching implications in science.

The Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences, which administers the award, has bestowed upon them not only global fame but also a monetary prize of 11 million Swedish crowns, equivalent to approximately $1.2 million.

