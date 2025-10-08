Tragic Incident: Young Woman Killed by Falling Cement Block in Mumbai

A young woman tragically lost her life in a shocking accident in Mumbai's western suburb of Jogeshwari. Sanskriti Anil Amin, aged 22, was killed when a cement block from a nearby redevelopment site fell on her head.

The tragic incident occurred around 9.30 am as Sanskriti was on her way to work. Her father, Anil Umesh Amin, discovered the dreadful scene after hearing a commotion and rushed outside to find his daughter seriously injured.

Despite being quickly taken to a nearby hospital, Sanskriti was pronounced dead upon arrival. She had recently completed a hotel management course and started a new job at a bank. Authorities have registered an accidental death report, with further investigations ongoing.