Left Menu

Tragic Incident: Young Woman Killed by Falling Cement Block in Mumbai

A 22-year-old woman, Sanskriti Anil Amin, died after a cement block fell on her in Mumbai's Jogeshwari suburb. She was on her way to work when the fatal accident occurred near a construction site. An accidental death report has been filed as investigations continue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 08-10-2025 19:03 IST | Created: 08-10-2025 19:03 IST
Tragic Incident: Young Woman Killed by Falling Cement Block in Mumbai
  • Country:
  • India

A young woman tragically lost her life in a shocking accident in Mumbai's western suburb of Jogeshwari. Sanskriti Anil Amin, aged 22, was killed when a cement block from a nearby redevelopment site fell on her head.

The tragic incident occurred around 9.30 am as Sanskriti was on her way to work. Her father, Anil Umesh Amin, discovered the dreadful scene after hearing a commotion and rushed outside to find his daughter seriously injured.

Despite being quickly taken to a nearby hospital, Sanskriti was pronounced dead upon arrival. She had recently completed a hotel management course and started a new job at a bank. Authorities have registered an accidental death report, with further investigations ongoing.

TRENDING

1
Pharmaceutical Production Halted Amidst Regulatory Scrutiny in Indore

Pharmaceutical Production Halted Amidst Regulatory Scrutiny in Indore

 India
2
Jharkhand's Tribute: Educational and Healthcare Initiatives for Police Martyrs

Jharkhand's Tribute: Educational and Healthcare Initiatives for Police Marty...

 India
3
Justice Served: 20-Year Sentence for Heinous Crime

Justice Served: 20-Year Sentence for Heinous Crime

 India
4
NCLT Postpones Vedanta's Demerger Hearing Amidst Scrutiny

NCLT Postpones Vedanta's Demerger Hearing Amidst Scrutiny

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Advanced Hybrid Deep Learning Model Enhances Reliability of Automobile Fraud Detection Systems

The Hidden Economy: Informal Entrepreneurs Driving Inclusive Growth and Innovation

Harnessing AI for Financial Stability: IMF and BIS Lead the Supervisory Revolution

Cutting to Stabilize: IMF Finds Spending Control Key to Reducing Debt Uncertainty

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025