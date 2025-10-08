Left Menu

Transforming Bengaluru: A Vision Amidst Challenges

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar addresses Bengaluru's traffic and infrastructure issues, highlighting efforts for better governance through the Greater Bengaluru Authority. Emphasizing women's leadership and improved civic engagement, he plans infrastructure advancements and calls for the community to collaborate in building a greater Bengaluru.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 08-10-2025 20:09 IST | Created: 08-10-2025 20:09 IST
Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar has called attention to the pressing traffic and infrastructure challenges faced by Bengaluru, likening the city's situations to global metropolises such as London and Delhi. In a recent address, he emphasized the heightened media scrutiny Bengaluru receives due to its openness, unlike other Indian cities.

Shivakumar, serving also as the Bengaluru Development Minister, detailed the vision behind the Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA), designed to enhance governance and departmental cooperation. He highlighted the city's challenges, including mobility, waste management, and water supply, stressing the importance of public engagement and women's representation in governance.

In light of criticism about the city's roads, Shivakumar announced plans to expand civic wards, fast-track infrastructure projects, and address environmental concerns. He advocates for collaboration, urging citizens, particularly the youth, to join efforts in creating a vibrant Bengaluru, reaffirming the government's commitment to progressive development.

