Pioneering Molecular Architects Win 2025 Nobel Chemistry Prize

Scientists Susumu Kitagawa, Richard Robson, and Omar Yaghi received the 2025 Nobel chemistry prize for inventing metal-organic frameworks (MOFs), a groundbreaking molecular architecture. These innovative structures provide solutions for climate change and fresh water shortages while having diverse applications such as carbon capture and handling 'forever chemicals.'

Three eminent scientists, Susumu Kitagawa, Richard Robson, and Omar Yaghi, have been awarded the 2025 Nobel Prize in Chemistry. They developed revolutionary molecular structures known as metal-organic frameworks (MOFs). These architectures help address global challenges like climate change and water scarcity by enabling functions such as carbon capture and atmospheric water harvesting.

These molecular developments exhibit unprecedented properties, such as an astonishing surface area, where a porous MOF material, the size of a sugar cube, could cover a football pitch. Their groundbreaking versatility is exemplified in applications from carbon sequestration in cement production to filtering forever chemicals from water.

The Nobel Chemistry prize, managed by the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences, honors significant scientific contributions like these. This accolade underlines the power of MOFs to provide innovative, science-backed solutions for pressing issues in today's world.

