'Neeriddre Nale': Karnataka's Push for Water Conservation

The Karnataka government is set to launch a new initiative named 'Neeriddre Nale' aimed at reviving traditional water sources and improving groundwater levels across the state.

Minister for Minor Irrigation N S Boseraju announced that the program will commence in 525 groundwater-overexploited villages as part of its first phase, with Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy CM D K Shivakumar formally launching it on Thursday.

Renowned Kannada actor Vasista Simha has been appointed as the brand ambassador to promote statewide groundwater literacy and community participation.