'Neeriddre Nale': Karnataka's Push for Water Conservation
The Karnataka government launches 'Neeriddre Nale' to revive traditional water sources and improve groundwater levels. Starting in 525 overexploited villages, the project aims to ensure water security through public awareness and strategic management. Brand ambassador Vasista Simha supports the campaign with statewide groundwater literacy efforts.
The Karnataka government is set to launch a new initiative named 'Neeriddre Nale' aimed at reviving traditional water sources and improving groundwater levels across the state.
Minister for Minor Irrigation N S Boseraju announced that the program will commence in 525 groundwater-overexploited villages as part of its first phase, with Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy CM D K Shivakumar formally launching it on Thursday.
Renowned Kannada actor Vasista Simha has been appointed as the brand ambassador to promote statewide groundwater literacy and community participation.
