Recurring Tragedies: Landslides Plague Himachal Pradesh

A devastating landslide in Himachal Pradesh's Bilaspur district has killed 16 people, recalling previous tragedies in Kotrupi and Nigulsari. The state's geographical vulnerability to landslides highlights the ongoing risk in hilly areas. Historical data reveals high percentages of landslide-prone zones across the region, underscoring persistent danger.

Updated: 08-10-2025 21:48 IST
Recurring Tragedies: Landslides Plague Himachal Pradesh
Another tragic landslide in Himachal Pradesh's Bilaspur district has left 16 dead, reigniting memories of past disasters in the region, including the infamous Kotrupi and Nigulsari incidents. These events underscore the state's vulnerability to natural calamities that jeopardize safety and livelihoods.

The landslide on Tuesday buried a moving bus under debris in the Bhalughat area, adding to the heartbreaking tally of landslide fatalities in the state. Among the deceased were four members of the same family, highlighting the personal toll such disasters inflict.

Central government data from 2003 revealed that 97.42% of Himachal's geographical area is prone to landslides, with some districts even more susceptible. Past incidents in Mandi and Kinnaur districts further underline the severe risks during monsoon seasons, calling for urgent mitigation efforts.

