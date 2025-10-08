Recurring Tragedies: Landslides Plague Himachal Pradesh

Another tragic landslide in Himachal Pradesh's Bilaspur district has left 16 dead, reigniting memories of past disasters in the region, including the infamous Kotrupi and Nigulsari incidents. These events underscore the state's vulnerability to natural calamities that jeopardize safety and livelihoods.

The landslide on Tuesday buried a moving bus under debris in the Bhalughat area, adding to the heartbreaking tally of landslide fatalities in the state. Among the deceased were four members of the same family, highlighting the personal toll such disasters inflict.

Central government data from 2003 revealed that 97.42% of Himachal's geographical area is prone to landslides, with some districts even more susceptible. Past incidents in Mandi and Kinnaur districts further underline the severe risks during monsoon seasons, calling for urgent mitigation efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)