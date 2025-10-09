Left Menu

Earthquake Shakes Turkey: A Detailed Report

A magnitude 4.7 earthquake hit Turkey on Thursday, as reported by the German Research Center for Geosciences (GFZ). Initially recorded as magnitude 5.33, it was adjusted to 4.7. The quake occurred at a depth of 10 kilometers, shaking the region and prompting attention from monitoring agencies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-10-2025 05:45 IST | Created: 09-10-2025 05:45 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

On Thursday, Turkey experienced a jolt as an earthquake of magnitude 4.7 struck, according to the German Research Center for Geosciences (GFZ).

Initially assessed at 5.33, the quake's magnitude was quickly revised to 4.7, while the depth remained consistent at 10 kilometers, or 6.21 miles.

This seismic event has caught the attention of monitoring agencies, underscoring the geological volatility of the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

