Earthquake Shakes Turkey: A Detailed Report

On Thursday, Turkey experienced a jolt as an earthquake of magnitude 4.7 struck, according to the German Research Center for Geosciences (GFZ).

Initially assessed at 5.33, the quake's magnitude was quickly revised to 4.7, while the depth remained consistent at 10 kilometers, or 6.21 miles.

This seismic event has caught the attention of monitoring agencies, underscoring the geological volatility of the region.

