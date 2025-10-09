Earthquake Shakes Turkey: A Detailed Report
A magnitude 4.7 earthquake hit Turkey on Thursday, as reported by the German Research Center for Geosciences (GFZ). Initially recorded as magnitude 5.33, it was adjusted to 4.7. The quake occurred at a depth of 10 kilometers, shaking the region and prompting attention from monitoring agencies.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-10-2025 05:45 IST | Created: 09-10-2025 05:45 IST
On Thursday, Turkey experienced a jolt as an earthquake of magnitude 4.7 struck, according to the German Research Center for Geosciences (GFZ).
Initially assessed at 5.33, the quake's magnitude was quickly revised to 4.7, while the depth remained consistent at 10 kilometers, or 6.21 miles.
This seismic event has caught the attention of monitoring agencies, underscoring the geological volatility of the region.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- earthquake
- Turkey
- GFZ
- magnitude
- downgrade
- depth
- monitoring
- seismic
- geosciences
- quake
Advertisement
ALSO READ
MeitY Launches Indigenous Tech Solutions for Dairy, Crop Quality, and Waste Odour Monitoring
Versatility and Depth: India's Game Plan Against West Indies
Twin Scooter Explosions Shake Kanpur: An In-Depth Investigation
In the Depths: Eli Sharabi's Tale of Survival and Hope
India expected to test squad depth against Pakistan in Women''s World Cup