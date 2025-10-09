Mumbai Metro Line-3: A New Era in City's Infrastructure

The Mumbai Metro Line-3 has become fully operational, extending 33.5 kilometers from Cuffe Parade to Aarey JVLR. This comes a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the corridor's final phase.

The metro trains began their full-length operation early Thursday, as confirmed by the Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation (MMRC), marking a significant milestone in Mumbai's infrastructure development endeavors.

Prior to the inauguration, the Aqua Line's operation was limited to the section between Acharya Atre Chowk and Aarey JVLR. The completion of 'Phase 2B' has enhanced metro connectivity, which is considered essential for the city's growth and development.