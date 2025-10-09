Himachal's Strategic Initiative: The HP-READY Project for Disaster Recovery
Himachal Pradesh's Chief Minister, Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, announced the HP-READY initiative aimed at enhancing disaster resilience. The project, in collaboration with the World Bank, focuses on developing resilient public services, promoting livelihoods, and strengthening risk-informed safety mechanisms to mitigate climate change impacts and facilitate disaster recovery.
Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has unveiled the Himachal Pradesh Resilient Action for Development and Disaster Recovery (HP-READY) project, focusing on enhancing resilient public services and livelihoods while bolstering risk-informed social safety and insurance mechanisms.
In a key meeting with World Bank officials, Sukhu reviewed the implementation of the HP-READY project, a Rs 2,687 crore initiative set for January 2026. This collaboration aims to mitigate adverse climate impacts, emphasizing strategic disaster recovery and infrastructure fortification.
Given the state's vulnerability to climate change, the HP-READY project is deemed essential for restoring disaster-hit infrastructure and building resilience against future calamities, including infrastructure to support farmers and horticulturists. Controlled Atmosphere stores will be established to secure agricultural products, preventing significant financial losses.
