New Moti Bagh: A Blueprint for Sustainable Urban Living

New Moti Bagh has been declared the 5th Anupam Colony by the NDMC, showcasing a self-sufficient waste management system. With 100% source segregation, the colony exemplifies an integrated circular waste management ecosystem, incorporating sustainable practices like rainwater harvesting and on-site water recycling.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-10-2025 19:48 IST | Created: 09-10-2025 19:48 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) proudly announced the designation of New Moti Bagh as the 5th Anupam Colony, marking a milestone in sustainable waste management. The residential complex has excelled in integrating a circular waste management ecosystem, achieving 100% source segregation.

This initiative encourages every household to actively participate in responsible waste practices. The community benefits from an RRR (Reduce, Reuse, Recycle) Centre, where residents contribute reusable items, and a plastic waste vending machine to reward recycling efforts, thereby promoting eco-conscious living.

In addition to a comprehensive waste-to-wealth system, the colony has implemented rainwater harvesting and an on-site Sewage Treatment Plant (STP) for water recycling. These initiatives make New Moti Bagh exemplary in sustainable urban development, reinforcing NDMC's commitment to creating eco-friendly residential models.

