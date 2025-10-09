Left Menu

Mumbai Metro Line 3: Game Changer or Commotion?

Mumbai's Metro Line 3, now fully operational, saw over one lakh riders on its first day. Though popular, complaints about ticket machines and mobile network issues emerged. Inaugurated by PM Modi, this line enhances the city's infrastructure, connecting Cuffe Parade to Aarey JVLR.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 09-10-2025 22:03 IST | Created: 09-10-2025 22:03 IST
Mumbai's Metro Line 3 reached a milestone with its full opening, inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. On its first complete operational day, the metro line witnessed an impressive ridership exceeding one lakh by 7 PM, according to officials.

The route stretches 33.5 km, connecting Cuffe Parade in south Mumbai to Aarey JVLR in the northwest. The Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation (MMRC) reported that 1,18,286 passengers utilized the line by the evening, marking a noticeable increase from previous daily averages.

Despite the enthusiasm, some users faced challenges such as non-functional ticket machines and sporadic mobile connectivity. However, the line is hailed as a significant step forward in Mumbai's infrastructure development, promising more efficient and greener travel options for the city's growing population.

(With inputs from agencies.)

