India's Bold Step in Biodiversity: The National Red List Assessment Initiative

India has launched a National Red List Assessment to evaluate species conservation status, supporting commitments under global biodiversity frameworks. The program aims to publish red data books for flora and fauna by 2030, engaging experts to ensure precise species identification and conservation efforts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-10-2025 23:42 IST | Created: 09-10-2025 23:42 IST
India has initiated an ambitious National Red List Assessment to meticulously evaluate the conservation status of its species. This effort marks a major step towards fulfilling international commitments under the Convention on Biological Diversity and the Kunming-Montreal Global Biodiversity Framework.

Unveiled at the IUCN World Conservation Congress in Abu Dhabi, the roadmap for this initiative aims to create a system of nationally coordinated red-listing. This system will aid in crafting effective conservation strategies, formulating informed policies, and mitigating threats, as detailed by Kirti Vardhan Singh, Union Minister of State for Environment.

The government plans to publish National Red Data Books for flora and fauna by 2030, based on IUCN-aligned guidelines. The initiative is led by the environment ministry, with the Zoological Survey of India and the Botanical Survey of India as key agencies, engaging taxonomists and conservation experts to achieve its goals.

(With inputs from agencies.)

