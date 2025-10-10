Left Menu

Powerful Quake Hits Southern Philippines: Tsunami Warnings Issued

A magnitude 7.4 earthquake struck offshore near Davao Oriental in the Philippines, prompting tsunami warnings and causing damage to infrastructure. One fatality was reported. Authorities are assessing the situation, with rescue operations on standby. The quake follows a recent deadly 6.9 magnitude quake in Cebu.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-10-2025 10:25 IST | Created: 10-10-2025 10:25 IST
Powerful Quake Hits Southern Philippines: Tsunami Warnings Issued
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A powerful earthquake measuring 7.4 on the Richter scale has hit offshore near the southern Philippines, sparking tsunami warnings across several countries. The tremor, which rocked the waters off Manay town in Davao Oriental, resulted in one fatality and caused significant structural damage to homes and transportation routes in the area.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) has cautioned about potential aftershocks. Meanwhile, the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center initially warned of waves reaching up to 3 meters but later lifted the threat for the Philippines, although warnings persist elsewhere.

Presidential authorities, led by Ferdinand Marcos Jr., assured continuous efforts to manage the disaster, deploying search-and-rescue teams when conditions permit. This seismic event comes mere weeks after a similarly devastating quake claimed lives on Cebu island.

