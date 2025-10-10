Magnetic Nanocomposites: A Revolutionary Solution to Microplastic Pollution

The ubiquitous presence of microplastics poses significant environmental and health risks. Researchers at Durban University of Technology are pioneering a solution using magnetic nanocomposites to remove these pollutants from water sources effectively.

Microplastics, existing in high quantities in water bodies worldwide, present challenges to conventional filtration methods. These tiny particles, often carrying harmful chemicals, can end up in marine life and human bodies. Durban researchers have tested magnetic powders that bond with microplastics, allowing removal via strong magnets.

This novel approach has been successfully tested in various water samples, proving its efficacy and potential for widespread use in areas where advanced filtration systems aren't viable. Scientists now aim to scale up this solution, aiming for a simple, cost-effective implementation for households and communities.

