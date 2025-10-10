Left Menu

Magnetic Nanocomposites: A Revolutionary Solution to Microplastic Pollution

Researchers at Durban University of Technology have developed magnetic cleaning powders to remove microplastics from water. These powders, made from magnetic nanocomposites, have shown high efficiency in capturing small plastic particles in both lab and real-world samples, offering a cost-effective solution for clean water.

The ubiquitous presence of microplastics poses significant environmental and health risks. Researchers at Durban University of Technology are pioneering a solution using magnetic nanocomposites to remove these pollutants from water sources effectively.

Microplastics, existing in high quantities in water bodies worldwide, present challenges to conventional filtration methods. These tiny particles, often carrying harmful chemicals, can end up in marine life and human bodies. Durban researchers have tested magnetic powders that bond with microplastics, allowing removal via strong magnets.

This novel approach has been successfully tested in various water samples, proving its efficacy and potential for widespread use in areas where advanced filtration systems aren't viable. Scientists now aim to scale up this solution, aiming for a simple, cost-effective implementation for households and communities.

