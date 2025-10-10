K Raheja Corp Homes: Setting New Benchmarks in Pune's Luxury Real Estate

K Raheja Corp Homes is poised to make significant strides in Pune's real estate by launching a luxury residential project in Mahalunge. Known for quality and foresight, the development comes amid the area's rapid urbanization.

The project reflects strategic positioning, near key areas such as Hinjewadi and Baner, enhanced by upcoming infrastructure like the Ring Road and Metro Line 3.

This venture symbolizes a new era for K Raheja Corp Homes, reinforcing its commitment to luxury and urban dynamism in India's housing sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)