Delhi's Innovative Cash Awards for Pollution Solutions

The Delhi government introduces cash rewards up to Rs 50 lakh for innovations tackling air pollution. The initiative invites submissions from individuals and institutions to reduce vehicle emissions and capture particulate matter. Successful projects will undergo a three-stage evaluation process leading to potential government endorsement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-10-2025 15:19 IST | Created: 10-10-2025 15:19 IST
In a bold effort to combat air pollution, the Delhi government has announced a lucrative incentive program, offering cash rewards as high as Rs 50 lakh for innovative solutions aimed at improving the city's air quality.

During a recent press briefing, Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa unveiled an innovation challenge designed to spur advancements in pollution reduction. The initiative calls for entries from individuals, startups, and research institutions, focusing primarily on reducing emissions from older vehicles and capturing harmful particulate matter (PM2.5 and PM10) in the air.

The Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) will manage the proposal submissions, which will be subject to a rigorous three-stage evaluation. This includes initial screening, technical assessments, and field trials, concluding with evaluations by the National Physical Laboratory or similar organizations. Projects clearing the second phase will be awarded Rs 5 lakh, while those excelling in subsequent testing stand to gain Rs 50 lakh. Highlighting ongoing efforts, Sirsa emphasized additional initiatives, such as anti-smog technologies and waste management strategies, in the city's broader pollution control strategy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

