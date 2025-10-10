Left Menu

Urgent Rescue Efforts in Uttam Nagar: Building’s Sudden Collapse

A building in Delhi's Uttam Nagar collapsed, triggering rescue operations amid fears of trapped individuals. The Delhi Fire Service received the distress call at 3.10 pm, leading to immediate dispatch of five fire tenders to the site. Rescue operations are ongoing to clear debris and search for survivors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-10-2025 16:07 IST | Created: 10-10-2025 16:07 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A building collapsed on Friday afternoon in the Uttam Nagar area of Delhi, sparking an urgent rescue operation. Concerns quickly grew as officials feared some individuals might remain trapped under the debris.

The Delhi Fire Service (DFS) revealed they received an emergency call concerning the incident at 3.10 pm. In response, five fire tenders were rapidly deployed to the scene to address the situation.

Rescue teams are currently executing operations aimed at clearing the rubble and locating any potential victims who might have become trapped amid the collapse, ensuring immediate assistance and care are provided.

