Urgent Rescue Efforts in Uttam Nagar: Building’s Sudden Collapse

A building collapsed on Friday afternoon in the Uttam Nagar area of Delhi, sparking an urgent rescue operation. Concerns quickly grew as officials feared some individuals might remain trapped under the debris.

The Delhi Fire Service (DFS) revealed they received an emergency call concerning the incident at 3.10 pm. In response, five fire tenders were rapidly deployed to the scene to address the situation.

Rescue teams are currently executing operations aimed at clearing the rubble and locating any potential victims who might have become trapped amid the collapse, ensuring immediate assistance and care are provided.